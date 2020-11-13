Authentic wood-fired Neopolitan pizza in the comfort of your own backyard

You can now make gourmet, wood-fired pizza anywhere with the Ooni Pro portable wood-fired outdoor pizza oven. Using either wood, charcoal, pellets or gas, the Ooni Pro offers an exceptional outdoors cooking and dining experiences from the comfort of your own backyard.

The Ooni Pro reaches temperatures of up to 500 degrees Celcius in 20 minutes, meaning you could be serving a 16-inch Neapolitan-style pizza after just 60 seconds in the oven.

The cooking surface is a spacious 450mm by 450mm and the entire oven is a compact 740mm in length, 490mm in width and 790 mm tall. The wide oven and cooking surface means you can also bring roasted meats, grilled vegetables and freshly-baked bread to the table.

There are two doors for easy access and improved ventilation. This includes the patent pending Ooni Pro Pizza Door, that has a sliding “letter box” design to slide pizzas through but is also fully removable if you want to roast a large piece of meat. It is made of 430 stainless steel and weighs approximately 26 kg.

