Breathe easy with Airvida, the world’s smallest air purifier

Imagine breathing in clean, purified air in the middle of a bustling city or while waiting for the bus in peak hour traffic. No matter what elements surround you, from the aftermath of a bushfire to the constant constructions near your home or a whirlpool of Spring pollen, you can breathe easy with Airvida’s wearable air purifier.

Airvida is the world’s smallest and most powerful wearable air purifier. With options for both adults and children, the Airvida series promises trendy, ergonomic designs that can be incorporated into any occasion, for improved air quality.

Each product is tried and tested to generate more than 2 million negative ions/cm3, 100 times more than the forest ion concentration to purify PM2.5, reduce pollutants, pollen, airborne allergies, and smoke around the face. Complying to European CE standards, Airvida meets CE radiation regulation to ensure your health and safety.

Airvida was recently recognised as an honouree at the CES Innovation Awards 2020 for wearable technologies, the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the world.

