Christmas Tech product suggestion: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC

Gigabyte is an established and trusted board partner who has consistently delivered high-quality GPUs over previous generations. This generation is no different. If you are looking for a Christmas budget GPU upgrade, look no further than the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070. At a reasonable $1069 price tag with performance equal to (and occasionally more than) a 2080TI, this GPU is the perfect budget upgrade.

Paired with a decent CPU, this card will happily run most games at 100+ FPS @ 1080p and between 80-90FPS @ 1440p and can even manage 60FPS @ 4k in select titles. The low TDP is a big bonus as you won’t have to upgrade your PSU to fit this in your build and it will keep the temperature down in the coming Summer months.

This is the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a son/daughter that is an avid PC gamer. Hurry though, stocks will certainly not last.

You can buy the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC here.

Benchmarks

Credit: AusGamers.com

Specs

Graphics Processing: GeForce RTX™ 3070

GeForce RTX™ 3070 Core Clock: 1‎815 MHz (Reference Card: 1725 MHz)

1‎815 MHz (Reference Card: 1725 MHz) CUDA® Cores: 5‎888

5‎888 Memory Clock: 1‎4000 MHz

1‎4000 MHz Memory Size: 8‎ GB

8‎ GB Memory Type: GDDR6

GDDR6 Memory Bus: 2‎56 bit

2‎56 bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 4‎48 GB/s

4‎48 GB/s Card Bus: PCI-E 4.0 x 16

PCI-E 4.0 x 16 Digital max resolution: 7‎680×[email protected]

7‎680×[email protected] Multi-view: 4‎

4‎ Card size: L=286 W=115 H=51 mm

L=286 W=115 H=51 mm PCB Form: ATX

ATX DirectX1‎2 Ultimate

OpenGL4‎.6

Recommended PSU: 6‎50W

6‎50W Power Connectors: 8‎ pin*1 + 6 pin*1

8‎ pin*1 + 6 pin*1 Output Display Port: 1.4a *2

HDMI 2.1 *2

1.4a *2 HDMI 2.1 *2 SLI Support: N/A

N/A Accessories: 1‎. Quick guide

2. 4-year warranty registration

