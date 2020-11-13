Christmas Tech product suggestion: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC

Gigabyte is an established and trusted board partner who has consistently delivered high-quality GPUs over previous generations. This generation is no different. If you are looking for a Christmas budget GPU upgrade, look no further than the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070. At a reasonable $1069 price tag with performance equal to (and occasionally more than) a 2080TI, this GPU is the perfect budget upgrade.
Paired with a decent CPU, this card will happily run most games at 100+ FPS @ 1080p and between 80-90FPS @ 1440p and can even manage 60FPS @ 4k in select titles. The low TDP is a big bonus as you won’t have to upgrade your PSU to fit this in your build and it will keep the temperature down in the coming Summer months.
This is the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a son/daughter that is an avid PC gamer. Hurry though, stocks will certainly not last.
You can buy the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC here.
Benchmarks
Specs
- Graphics Processing: GeForce RTX™ 3070
- Core Clock: 1815 MHz (Reference Card: 1725 MHz)
- CUDA® Cores: 5888
- Memory Clock: 14000 MHz
- Memory Size: 8 GB
- Memory Type: GDDR6
- Memory Bus: 256 bit
- Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 448 GB/s
- Card Bus: PCI-E 4.0 x 16
- Digital max resolution: 7680×[email protected]
- Multi-view: 4
- Card size: L=286 W=115 H=51 mm
- PCB Form: ATX
- DirectX12 Ultimate
- OpenGL4.6
- Recommended PSU: 650W
- Power Connectors: 8 pin*1 + 6 pin*1
- Output Display Port: 1.4a *2
HDMI 2.1 *2
- SLI Support: N/A
- Accessories: 1. Quick guide
2. 4-year warranty registration
Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Listen to this story