Cutie Patootie Custom Kids Clothing

Cutie Patootie Custom Co was born after our founder discovered that most personalised items for infants and children can take weeks – or months – to be produced and then shipped to the customer.

Cutie Patootie Custom Co specialises in beautiful, personalised products – delivered fast – with all orders being dispatched 1-2 business days after the order has been placed.

Our Varsity Jackets are one of our most popular and loved products.





Cutie Patootie Custom Co Products. Source: Cutie Patootie Custom Co.

Prices range from $16.99 to $64.99.