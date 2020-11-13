Now you can have your cake and drink it: Four Pillars Christmas gin

With the festive season just around the corner, you can have your Christmas cake and also drink it in the special annual release of Four Pillars’ Australian Christmas gin.

Every year, the Four Pillars family gathers in Healesville to make the 1968 Australian Women’s Weekly Christmas pudding.

“I found the recipe and thought it’d be fun to start doing it with my girls every year. But even as I was buying all the ingredients at the shops (mixed peel, oranges, dried fruit) I just kept thinking how well it would all distill. And with juniper having such a great pine needle character to begin with, a Christmas gin just started to make sense really quickly,” said Four Pillars founder Cameron Mackenzie.

The gin is made by distilling whole Yarra Valley Christmas puddings in the botanical basket with juniper, cassia and star anise, and is then aged for a year in 100-year-old Rutherglen Muscat barrels. The result is a smooth gin with aromatics of juniper and cinnamon and a hint of sweetness from the Muscat.

This limited edition Christmas gin also comes in a copper-detailed gift box with a stylish copper bar spoon to mix drinks on Christmas Day. It can be sipped on the rocks, paired with ginger ale or mixed into an array of delicious cocktails.

