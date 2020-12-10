The KOBI Little Black Bag: Essential for every wardrobe

Product description

The Little Black Bag (LBB) is a timeless essential for any wardrobe. It includes a removable black and off-white flap, laser cut with an art deco pattern. Its gold-toned chain can be adjusted to multiple lengths using the interior swivel clasp.

Cork exterior

Black and off-white double layered removable laser cut flap

100% cotton lined interior with zipped and open pocket

Adjustable chain via interior clasp

Squeeze lock

Gold-toned hardware

4 studs on base

Dust bag included

How did your business get started?

In 2016 I backpacked my way through Portugal. I walked for days along its coast and danced the night away in the main square of Porto after Portugal’s European Football Cup win. In Lisbon I purchased my first cork handbag from a street vendor, my keepsake representing all my magical memories.

For years people complimented my cork handbag. However, it wasn’t until 2019 when I learnt that cork trees are stripped not cut down during harvesting and that a stripped cork tree absorbs 2-5 times more CO2 that I had my “AHA!” moment. This was my opportunity to offer consumers an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional leather and plastic-based handbag whilst making a positive impact on the environment.

Fast forward to 2020 and KOBI was founded with the mission to empower women through sustainable, ethical and thoughtful design. Sustainability is at the core of our business model, not an afterthought. Through our ‘One Tree Initiative,’ a cork tree is planted for every handbag purchased.

Long term, we aim to raise awareness about the benefits of cork not only in Australia but also internationally in the world of fashion.

How has the China trade war or COVID affected your business?

In January 2020 I drove across Portugal on the hunt for the best cork handbag manufacturer I could find. We settled on a small family run business in a rural town in Portugal. Then, COVID hits. The manufacturer closed down and went into lockdown, it took 3 weeks (not 5 days) to receive the shipment and before we knew it it was August and our bags were only just arriving. It’s particularly hard starting a business during a pandemic- especially when people are in lockdown or hesitant to leave the house with their handbag.

Where can we buy it?

Online and at our Macquarie Centre pop-up on level 2 outside Calvin Klein’s (until Christmas Eve)

https://www.kobi.com.au