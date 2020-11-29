Travel from your desk to a winery with Handpicked Wines

Handpicked Wines can take your employees or customers from their desks to a winery with its Premium Virtual Experience.

This includes a guided tasting of award-winning, multi-regional wines led by Handpicked’s winemaker or sommelier, depending on your spend.

You will receive three wines, three excellent matched styles of cheese, with winemaker Pete Dillion guiding you through all within one hour.

There is a minimum of two people with a virtual tasting conducted by a cellar door manager and a minimum spend for a tasting with a winemaker, but both Virtual Experiences save on event costs, hours of organisation and of course can be conducted at home or an office environment.

Handpicked Wines is an award-winning Australian winery with a home base in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula and an Urban Cellar Door in Sydney’s Kensington Street, Chippendale.

As well as traditional gifts such as premium wine packages, some novel team building session offered by Handpicked Wines include Wine and Yoga, Tutored Cheese and Wine Pairings, and Tank Tastings in Sydney.

