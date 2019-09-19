Average late payments to Aussie small businesses drop nationally

Xero, the global small business platform, reports that late payments to Australian small businesses have seen an improvement.

An analysis of hundreds of thousands of anonymised invoices by Xero Small Business Insights reveals a nearly 2.5-day decline in late-payment times in July across Australia. This is the biggest June-to-July drop in three years.

Businesses waited just over 33 days on average to be paid on a 30-day invoice. While that’s still three days late, it’s the best figure since Xero Small Business Insights started recordinglate payments in 2014.

The improvement comes as several changes arise in the small business sector, including faster payouts on federal government contracts and the heavier use of payment services by small businesses.

“We’re pleased to see these faster payments, and we’ll be monitoring the effect on small businesses as we go forward,” said Trent Innes, Managing Director, Xero Australia and Asia. “When a small business gets paid sooner, it has a measurable, positive effect.”

A recent Xero Small Business Insights special report, Paying the price, found that Australian businesses paid sooner than average grow revenue about 40 percent faster than those paid slower than average. Business paid faster also tend to pay their own suppliers about eight days sooner.

In July, 54.6 percent of businesses were cash flow positive, which is the most recent month ofdata available from Xero Small Business Insights. It’s also the best July reading on record at Xero.