Charles Heunemann, co-founder and MD (AU) of Natterbox, on how to grow internationally

By Loren Webb

We know that for many Australian small businesses, expanding globally can be difficult – to say the least – as it presents many challenging barriers.

Charles Heunemann, co-founder, Vice President and Managing Director (AU) of Natterbox, helps us out with this, giving his advice from his own experience of growing Natterbox internationally.

Natterbox is a global business phone system, 100% embedded and managed within Salesforce. So, naturally, we also delve into how small businesses can excel at customer service…

Charles is a self-taught tech expert, and his background is marketing and sales, so he has a breadth of knowledge to share for Australian small businesses.

In this podcast Dynamic Business we ask how small Australian businesses can build a customer base outside of Australia and why this is critically important to all new startups in 2019.

We're looking forward to catching up with Charles again soon with another topic.

