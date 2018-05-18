May 21st, 2018 by Rebecca Thacker
Could changing your energy plan help your bottom line?
As a business owner, you have many demands on your time. Chances are that you will have to worry about sales, costs, staff, regulations, cash-flow and customer satisfaction, to name but a few. This means that checking utility bills and comparing energy plans may not be at the top of your to-do list. But what if changing your energy plan could help your bottom line?
Is it easy to compare plans?
Many business owners have good intentions when it comes to choosing their energy retailer. But in many cases, when the time for a decision comes around, the quickest and easiest thing is just to renew their existing plan, even though the rates may have gone up.
What sort of things could help my business’s bottom line?
Each type of business has different energy needs, depending on equipment and machinery used, office hours, staffing levels and other individual factors.
- Consider taking out a combined deal for both gas and electric, rather than using two different suppliers.
- An agreement for 24 months might be more suitable than just signing up for 12 months.
- Some business plans have added extras included, such as reward points for your business or discounts from other suppliers.
What if I do not want to switch suppliers?
If you choose not to switch suppliers, there is still a lot you can do to review your business energy costs. Here are some useful tips:
- Computers and monitors can account for a lot of energy use in the average office. Encourage people to turn off screens and computers rather than leaving them in stand-by mode at the end of the day.
- Change to more energy efficient lighting. If the lights in your business are on for most of the day, investing in more energy efficient light bulbs or fittings could lower your lighting costs significantly in the long run.
- Install motion sensors in corridors, toilets and other areas that are not in constant use, so lighting switches off automatically when the area is not occupied.
- Keep track of your energy use. When looking at energy usage for a whole year, it can be difficult to see when and where you have used the most energy. By reviewing your usage monthly, it is easier to see when use goes up or if your cost-saving ideas are making a difference.
