Deloitte Tech Fast 50 winners 2020: full list

The Deloitte Tech Fast 50 list recognises Australia’s fastest growing tech companies. This year, the Fast 50 had an average growth of 435 per cent. The largest category of startups was online/direct to consumer, followed by software, fintech and healthtech.
There was also a 15 per cent increase in female representation this year. Four female founders are in 2020’s top 10, compared to three in 2019 and zero in 2018.
Deloitte Tech Fast 50 winners: full list
#01: Half Dome
Growth 2,390%
#02: My Plan Manager
Growth 1,621%
#03: Autoguru
Growth 1,148%
#04: Orca Tech
Growth 1,059%
#05: Modibodi
Growth 929%
#06: Brighte
Growth 912%
#07: Peter Manettas Seafood
Growth 834%
#08: Seer
Growth 734%
#09: Mable
Growth 721%
#10: SelfWealth
Growth 668%
#11: Home Delivery Services
Growth 653%
#12: Envirosuite
Growth 640%
#13: Alcidion
Growth 518%
#14: Equalution
Growth 517%
#15: Prezzee
Growth 509%
#16: Reflow Hub
Growth 465%
#17: Miss Amara
Growth 380%
#18: Makeup Cartel
Growth 372%
#19: Wisr
Growth 351%
#20: VALD
Growth 350%
#21: Zip Co
Growth 303%
#22: Zuuse
Growth 285%
#23: Shippit
Growth 283%
#24: Spacetalk
Growth 281%
#25: Impressive
Growth 273%
#26: PLAYGROUND XYZ
Growth 269%
#27: Raiz
Growth 254%
#28: ServiceM8
Growth 248%
#29: Max Kelsen
Growth 231%
#30: Lexicon Digital
Growth 226%
#31: Appen
Growth 221%
#32: MyDeal.com.au
Growth 216%
#33: Practice Ignition
Growth 206%
#34: Airtasker
Growth 197%
#35: Sendle
Growth 181%
#36: Koh
Growth 175%
#37: Lawpath
Growth 170%
#38: Babyboo Fashion
Growth 165%
#39: GetCapital
Growth 165%
#40: Plenti
Growth 164%
#41: Openpay Group
Growth 163%
#42: Employment Hero
Growth 162%
#43: Vamp
Growth 158%
#44: Koala
Growth 152%
#45: Engage Squared
Growth 150%
#46: Luvo Store
Growth 150%
#47: MTP Services
Growth 148%
#48: King Kong
Growth 146%
#49: Idea 11
Growth 146%
#50: Flora & Fauna
Growth 145%
To read more about the winners, download the full report here: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/au/Documents/technology-media-telecommunications/deloitte-au-tmt-tech-fast-50-2020-winners-report-26112020.pdf
