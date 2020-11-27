Deloitte Tech Fast 50 winners 2020: full list

The Deloitte Tech Fast 50 list recognises Australia’s fastest growing tech companies. This year, the Fast 50 had an average growth of 435 per cent. The largest category of startups was online/direct to consumer, followed by software, fintech and healthtech.

There was also a 15 per cent increase in female representation this year. Four female founders are in 2020’s top 10, compared to three in 2019 and zero in 2018.

See the full list here.

Source: Deloitte

Deloitte Tech Fast 50 winners: full list

#01: Half Dome

Growth 2,390%

#02: My Plan Manager

Growth 1,621%

#03: Autoguru

Growth 1,148%

#04: Orca Tech

Growth 1,059%

#05: Modibodi

Growth 929%

#06: Brighte

Growth 912%

#07: Peter Manettas Seafood

Growth 834%

#08: Seer

Growth 734%

#09: Mable

Growth 721%

#10: SelfWealth

Growth 668%

#11: Home Delivery Services

Growth 653%

#12: Envirosuite

Growth 640%

#13: Alcidion

Growth 518%

#14: Equalution

Growth 517%

#15: Prezzee

Growth 509%

#16: Reflow Hub

Growth 465%

#17: Miss Amara

Growth 380%

#18: Makeup Cartel

Growth 372%

#19: Wisr

Growth 351%

#20: VALD

Growth 350%

#21: Zip Co

Growth 303%

#22: Zuuse

Growth 285%

#23: Shippit

Growth 283%

#24: Spacetalk

Growth 281%

#25: Impressive

Growth 273%

#26: PLAYGROUND XYZ

Growth 269%

#27: Raiz

Growth 254%

#28: ServiceM8

Growth 248%

#29: Max Kelsen

Growth 231%

#30: Lexicon Digital

Growth 226%

#31: Appen

Growth 221%

#32: MyDeal.com.au

Growth 216%

#33: Practice Ignition

Growth 206%

#34: Airtasker

Growth 197%

#35: Sendle

Growth 181%

#36: Koh

Growth 175%

#37: Lawpath

Growth 170%

#38: Babyboo Fashion

Growth 165%

#39: GetCapital

Growth 165%

#40: Plenti

Growth 164%

#41: Openpay Group

Growth 163%

#42: Employment Hero

Growth 162%

#43: Vamp

Growth 158%

#44: Koala

Growth 152%

#45: Engage Squared

Growth 150%

#46: Luvo Store

Growth 150%

#47: MTP Services

Growth 148%

#48: King Kong

Growth 146%

#49: Idea 11

Growth 146%

#50: Flora & Fauna

Growth 145%

To read more about the winners, download the full report here: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/au/Documents/technology-media-telecommunications/deloitte-au-tmt-tech-fast-50-2020-winners-report-26112020.pdf

