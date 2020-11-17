How to capture the Christmas rush and get your business noticed online

Christmas shopping (like so many things) is going to look different this year. Following the arrival of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions, consumer behaviour has shifted. With retail stores suddenly out of bounds, shoppers moved online in droves – and it’s safe to say they’ve become accustomed to the convenience factor.

Recent ABS data showed a massive year-on-year growth of 74.5 per cent in online retail sales in September. And, despite a widespread reopening, this trend isn’t set to slow any time soon. All of which means that small business owners need to view their website like a shop front. And if you’re going to drive customers inside your virtual doors ahead of the Christmas rush, there’s one key tool you need to master: digital marketing.

No matter what stage your business is at, it all comes down to how you engage your customers online. As Xero Australia’s Marketing Director and a digital native with nearly 20 years’ experience in this space, I’ve pulled the following tips together to guide you on how to activate your existing customers, unearth new ones and get your business noticed online.

Play it smart and harness your existing customers

Your most engaged audience is the one that already exists. And thanks to clever email marketing software like Mailchimp, you can reach specific segments of your audience or capture them all at once. Now is the time to get in front of previous customers and update them on everything that’s happening with your business, from new product lines to seasonal promotions they may be interested in. Consider the one thing you want them to do and ensure there’s a clear call to action – whether that’s visiting your website or clicking ‘Buy now’.

Pick one social media platform and do it well

Like most things in life, social media works best when you don’t spread yourself too thin. Rather than holding multiple sparsely updated accounts, play to your strengths by leveraging the channel where you already have the most followers.

Once you’ve picked your medium, put some money behind it. Due to the nature of social media algorithms, your posts will only get seen if you invest in boosting and targeting them (this can cover everything from gender to age group and location). Otherwise, all of your hard work will go to waste.

Let data inform your website refresh

With the promise of increased Christmas traffic coming your way, now is the perfect time to update your business’ site. By looking at Google Analytics, you can uncover your most visited pages. Once you’ve discovered what your big hitters are, focus your efforts on ensuring they’re not only well designed and optimised, but that they clearly communicate your key messages and unique selling points (whether that’s shipment times or current offers).

Draw on your network

Consider reaching out to other like-minded small businesses in your community for the opportunity to partner up. This could involve anything from grouping your products or services together for a special Christmas bundle to collaborating on new items or ranges. By drawing on your combined networks, you stand to open your business up to a whole new audience.

Communicate the things that count

The pandemic has placed our postal system under huge pressure. So your customers can receive their purchases in time for Christmas, it’s essential to let them know the key ordering dates. Whether you share these details via email, social media or on your website (preferably all of the above), it’s integral that they’re communicated clearly. As Australia Post says, ‘tis the season to be early.

It’s also important to ensure that all of your business information is up to date online – don’t forget to review your website, Google business page and social media channels.

Make the little details matter

Small touches, such as adding a personalised thank you note with purchases, come at a low cost to you but can make a world of difference to your customers (these considered details are often why people look to small businesses in the first place).

Look at what your business does best and think about clever, low-touch ways to amplify this. For instance, can you offer bespoke gift wrapping in time for Christmas? Or, if you’ve partnered with another business, could you offer a free sample of their products? From a digital marketing perspective, it’s more expensive to bring a new customer on board than it is to encourage an existing one to return.

As you prepare for the Christmas rush, remember to take advantage of the fact that digital marketing is a measurable tool. From checking page views in Google Analytics to harnessing your CRM to monitor who’s purchasing from you, what they’re buying, and where they come from – you can easily find out what’s working and what isn’t. All of which allows you to invest your time in seeking out customers and reaching them where it counts. For more guidance on how to embrace the latest digital tools, reach out to your accountant or bookkeeper.

