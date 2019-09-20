Instagram blow-up led to major business success for Gemma Crowe, founder of Infamous Swim

Gemma Crowe, founder of Infamous Swim

By Loren Webb

In today’s entrepreneur interview, we chat to Gemma about the scaling of her online business, how social media should be used to build a brand successfully and where she sees Infamous Swim heading in future.

Gemma believes you need to really live and breath your business, your brand should be personal, inspiring, creative and most important eye catching. She also believes that influencer engagement can absolutely work, if you do it right…

The brand was launched initially with no more than a few thousand followers, however after launching her additional ‘mini swim’ range, Gemma saw the social media explode with traction, which led to the company’s growth. So, what’s the formula?

Gemma Crowe founded Infamous Swim, an online swimwear brand for women, men and their children, in 2018. She witnessed her business’s Instagram blow up overnight – literally – with hundreds of thousands of users (now a 233k following!) clicking the follow button.

What was the motivation for starting your own business?

Inspired by my own lifestyle, as a mother of three, I released a line of matching swimwear for mothers and their daughters. I don’t believe that being a mum means a beach uniform of rash shirts and sarongs. All women deserve swimwear that makes you feel sexy—without compromising your authenticity. A confident woman stands out naturally, so my goal is to inspire confidence.

The idea of matching mother and daughter swimwear is innovative, value-adding and just quirky enough. Combine this with my own experience as a mother of three and you get the perfect combination – someone is who able to connect with my audience and provide what they really want.

Where did the idea for your business come from originally?

From a young age, I had an obsession with swimwear. Throughout my teenage years, this developed into a very expensive addiction. Weekly, I was purchasing multiple pairs of swimwear. Working in the surf industry helped me sustain that habit!

I grew up with my Mum being a very good sewer, she would make so many beautiful dresses and majority of our dance costumes.. I would sit with her and ask her to make all sorts of clothing items when I was young – I think deep down it has always been a passion.

My passion for Infamous & Mini Swim collection actually came about through Instagram – I am Instagram mad, I love the little communities of women built through this platform, not only for the lovely imagery but day to day conversations about kids, breastfeeding, husbands, working with kids, you name it, we discuss it!

I have such a love for beautiful Instagram accounts where Mumma’s would match with their minis! Its such a hit, and I realised there was nothing in the market for beautiful high quality swimwear for mums to match with their daughters.. So my idea for matching mum and mini swim came about!

Was it hard to build initial following when you founded Infamous Swim?

When I relaunched as Infamous & Mini Swim, something just clicked! I had the right product with the right influence and at the right time! It just went crazy!

What was the Instagram spike caused by? Did you expect the growth and was it calculated?

At the time, it went by so fast, and I felt like I had no idea how I ended up where I am. When I relaunched Infamous Swim and introduced the Mini Swim range, I just did not expect the response I got. My Instagram blew up, practically overnight! The morning after releasing my designs on Instagram, I was bewildered by the response! In less than 24 hours, my designs were creating a whirlwind of interest. I picked up a whole pack of Instagram followers that are now numbering over 200k.