Men’s health startup MOSH backed by Tinder founders

Mosh employees Darren Kitay and Eamon Hayward (left), Gabe Baker (co-founder of MOSH), David Narunsky (co-founder of MOSH)

By Loren Webb

MOSH was founded after best mates David Narunsky and Gabe Baker recognised there was a significant gap in the Australian market for a men’s health-tech platform.

Their vision was recognised by TINDER founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, who invested in MOSH and now act as advisors.

In an industry historically plagued by unfair contracts and exorbitant upfront fees, MOSH is the next generation in men’s health, utilising telemedicine as a means to connect and empower millennial men to have easier, more affordable access to medical advice and products – for the things they find it hard to talk about.

MOSH was created by two Aussie men, for men, to address personal issues discreetly.

The startup aims to empower men to take command of their ‘embarrassing’ health concerns from anywhere on any device, to address issues like male-patterned baldness, performance anxiety, premature ejaculation, and erectile dysfunction with products and services delivered direct to the door.

Tinder founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen backed MOSH with a commitment to the ongoing funding requirements of the business. Their support has evolved, with a second investment from Rad and Mateen’s network and Parc Capital contributing to an additional $1million.

This second-round of bridging investment has enabled MOSH to continue operating the company – which has now grown to 15 staff – whilst the founders prepare for a third, more substantial investment round.

“We are thrilled to be working with MOSH to help make Australia’s healthcare environment more accessible. The health experience is crying out for a change, and we believe in Mosh’s leadership team to deliver a simple and high-quality experience people are looking for,” said Rad and Mateen of their investment.

MOSH’s business plans are to move into new areas with the development of new products and services such as skincare, vitamins and mental health services to launch next year.

