Morse Micro wins CES 2021 Innovation Award for game-changing Wi-Fi HaLow Technology

Morse Micro, an Australian start up revolutionising Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT) has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

“The ultra-long range and massive capacity of our Wi-Fi HaLow technology along with its ultra-low-power is a game changer for the IoT,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO at Morse Micro.

“We are thrilled that our chip is being recognised as the best in innovation by CES for its design and engineering attributes in the embedded technologies category, and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

Morse Micro is a wireless integrated circuit solutions company, founded by Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry. Michael played a key role in developing the digital chip of the 802.11 Wi-Fi chips found in most smart phones and Andrew has led designs for the Wi-Fi radios in most smart phones. The company also includes original Wi-Fi inventor Professor Neil Weste, who designed Wi-Fi chips for billions of smart phones.

The CES Innovation Awards program showcases the world’s most breakthough technologies and global innovators. The first CES took place in New York City in June 1967 and since then has become one of the most influential tech events in the world.

Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow will be displayed on the CES website and also the CES conference from 11-14 January 2021.

The Wi-Fi HaLow provides 10 times the range, 100 times the area and 1000 times the volume of traditional Wi-Fi. It can penetrate obstacles more easily and reaches distances of farther than 1km.

It can also securely connect up to 8,191 devices, simplifying network deployment and reducing costs.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.