NSW Government invests $5 million into procurement from small businesses

Small businesses will have more opportunities to supply goods and services to the NSW government under the $5 mn tendering support service established under the 2020-21 NSW Budget.

The NSW Small Business Commission will deliver a four-year program to support small and local businesses submit tenders and negotiate Government contracts.

“The NSW Government spends more than $40 bn each year on the procurement of goods, services and construction, with nearly half of that amount going to small and medium businesses,” said Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope.

“However, many small businesses are not aware of the opportunities that exist or are unfamiliar with the NSW Government tendering processes. They will benefit from additional guidance and support.

“Small businesses make up 97.5 per cent of businesses in NSW and by generating more work for local and small businesses through existing Government spending, we will support jobs, families and local communities.”

The program will also provide information to assist small businesses put forward their best proposals.

“For some small and medium enterprises it’s hard to know where to start, this measure will provide practical support and assistance,” said NSW Small Business Commissioner Chris Lamont.

Businesses will be able to access independent business advice through the NSW Government’s Business Connect program.

This program aligns with the NSW Government Small and Medium Enterprise and Regional Procurement Policy.

Under the policy, Government agencies must prioritise regional suppliers for procurement in a regional area. If the procurement is not in a regional area, the agency must first consider purchasing from an SME.

This is for all direct procurements up to $250,000.

There are also exemptions, such as the small business exemption, which allows agencies to purchase goods or services valued up to $50,000 directly from a small business. This applies even where those goods or services are available on a whole-of-government arrangement.

To register and search for existing NSW Government contracts, click here: https://suppliers.buy.nsw.gov.au/

