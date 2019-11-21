Roby Sharon-Zipser, hipages co-founder and CEO, tells his entrepreneurial story and shares valuable lessons

Roby Sharon-Zipser, co-founder and CEO of hipages

By Loren Webb

Today our guest is Roby Sharon-Zipser who is the co-Founder, CEO and the Executive Director, at hipages.

hipages is the place you go to for hiring a trusted tradie – as a website and as an app.

The company was founded in a garage 15 years ago by Roby and his friend David.

With a network of 135,000 professional tradies nationwide, hipages generates more than $2.4 billion worth of jobs for Australian tradies annually.

Hipages continues to go from strength to strength… Today we’re talking about how Roby has built the company to where it is now, the recent growth its seen and how they are encouraging the continuing success.

