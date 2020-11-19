Small businesses are going green. Here’s how you can too.

As the world continues to shift in a “green direction” and Australia heads towards a target of net-zero emissions, it is becoming increasingly important for SMEs to be looking to renewable energy sources to power their businesses.

Currently, only 46 per cent of all Australian businesses are using renewable energy, and of those users, two-thirds use 10 per cent or less. WePower’s Co-Founder and CTO, Kaspar Kaarlep says that may be due to the inaccessibility of cheap green energy to SMEs.

“We are used to thinking about energy in only one dimension: affordability,” Mr Kaarlep said.

“While small businesses are looking to minimise costs, they are being funneled towards large energy companies that aren’t offering green alternatives which are local to the business.

“As the small company is looking for the more affordable option, it makes sense for them to go with the large companies.”

But what if small companies had an easy, affordable and local option to source renewable energy?

WePower’s imperative is to make the process of purchasing green energy as affordable and hassle free as possible for businesses.

Simply put: WePower connects SMEs with local green energy power plants, so businesses are able to purchase cheap, renewable energy and know exactly where it has come from.

WePower’s Co-Founder and CTO, Kaspar Kaarlep. Source: Supplied.

“What we are hearing is more and more regionally located smaller power plants are coming online,” said Mr Kaarlep. “We’re focused on a project linked direct deals to introduce small businesses to their local green energy power plant.”

“Smaller companies now are literally located right next to these big solar farms. But there’s actually not a good way to actually buy straight from them, as we are still locked into a traditional system of aiming for the cheapest price directly or through a broker.”

WePower also allows for the customer to choose where their energy spend is going. Businesses can put their energy spend towards local plants and support other local energy sources.

For a large company, buying local means buying within the state. But for a small company? It could mean buying from the power source next door.

“Say there was a business in Mildura, they would be able to purchase solar assets from down the road,” he said. “This is much more relevant and encouraging to their customers.”

Mr Kaarlep is encouraging small businesses to use their energy spend as a part of their branding and positioning in the same way large companies do.

“Large companies are putting the money they use on energy towards renewable sources, which in turn benefits the brand image of their business,” he said. “Small businesses should be doing the same.”

