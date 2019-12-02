Talking innovation culture: Adam Westwood of Roam, shares his experience on creating a culture of creativity

By Loren Webb

Today our podcast guest is Adam Westwood, who is Head of Operations at Roam – a digital product design studio.

Adam’s role focuses on leading and growing the Roam Sydney team. He manages a team of product designers, developers and product managers to deliver for a whole host of clients.

Roam generally believes that organisations are overlooking the vital role leadership plays when it comes to having an innovation culture. As an innovation studio, you could say that they are well-placed to discuss the topic!

In this podcast we cover how business leaders can create innovation in their teams, and why it is important.

Our editor, Loren Webb, asks Adam for a summary of his best tips on this!

Don’t forget that you can listen to the Dynamic Business podcast on Apple podcasts or Spotify from your phone, anytime.