Top10 Dynamic Entrepreneurs nominations close this week

By Loren Webb

The Top10 Dynamic Entrepreneurs are the annual awards that Dynamic Business hosts each year to celebrate Australia’s leading entrepreneurs in the start-up and small business space.

Recognising the brightest talents in the industry, we aim to give the not-so-well-known entrepreneurs a name in our Dynamic Business SME community.

Nominations close this Friday, 11th October. If you believe you could be one of our 2019 Top10 finalists, you can enter here – make sure you don’t miss the deadline!

Check out last year’s winners for an idea of what our judges are looking for, or stick around to meet our judges below.



James Spenceley

Chairman, Airtasker

Investor, Founder of Vocus, 2 x EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Executive Director, Women on Boards Ambassador

James Spenceley is three-time BRW Rich Lister, two-time EY Entrepreneur of the Year winner, and youngest Australian to create and lead an ASX 100 company – Vocus Communications. He is also the chairman of ASX-listed Silver Heritage Group and ambassador for Women On Boards.



Jeremy Liddle

Founding Partner

SDGx

Jeremy has been an entrepreneur for over seventeen years in finance, technology, retail, and distribution and has trained and advised hundreds of startups on financing and strategy. Jeremy is currently a Founding Partner at SDGx, a Singapore based deep technology venture capital, acceleration, and research group. He has also sat on boards and specialised in technology company advisory for scaling up.



Kerry Chikarovski

Founder and Director, Chikarovski & Associates

Former Australian Politician – leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party 1999-2002, first woman to lead a major political party in NSW, Author, Chika (2004)

Chair and Board Director, Mentor – Minerva Network

Kerry Chikarovski is a former NSW Liberal Leader and first woman to lead a major political party in New South Wales. She is also the founder and Director of Chikarovski & Associates, a government relations, community engagement and stakeholder relations consultancy, which she founded in 2003. Knowing the ins and outs of working with government and its departments has seen her assist a wide range of clients achieve success in circumstances where bureaucracy has been challenging.





Nick Bell

Serial entrepreneur, investor, AFR young rich list 2016, 2017, 2018

Founder of 10 Digital Agencies including removify.com

Investor in Tech, Cannabis, Mining, Hospitality

Nick Bell is recognised as one of Australia’s leading entrepreneurs under the age of 40 and has featured three times on the AFR Young Rich List, most recently with a self-made fortune of $170 million. With a start-up capital of only $400, Nick’s group of companies now turn over more than $120 million world-wide. Nick has founded a range of companies both locally and internationally that offer brand management, online content removal, app development, digital marketing and cyber security.