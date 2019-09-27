Turning $2,500 into $100m in 5 years; Karl Brown’s solar startup story

Karl Brown has taken his $2,500 startup to $100 million in sales within just five years of trading.

As CEO and founder of Instyle Solar, which is now Queensland’s leading solar company, Karl has recently won Brisbane’s ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ award and has been nominated for CEO Magazine’s ‘CEO of the Year.’

As the solar industry has cashed in on the high demand for solar panels and renewable energy since the first government rebate scheme in 2010, many solar providers have come and gone. The fast paced growth has seen as many as 10 – 12 Aussie solar companies go out-of-business every four to six weeks as per a recent Consumer Action Law Centre report. However, this is not the case for Karl’s company.

Having grown Instyle Solar so quickly, Karl is an advocate for following your gut and trusting your instincts.

Dynamic Business interviewed Karl recently about his entrepreneurship; we find out how he funded his startup and grew so fast, how the company has changed since inception and importantly his advice for other startups.

What motivated you to found Instyle Solar five years ago?

The personal motivation was that I wanted to provide a better life for my family, the business motivation was that I was working with another solar company and could see so much potential if things were done differently. To this day that is what we have always aimed to do. Sometimes it is difficult being in a very crowded marketplace, but it’s always been our goal and always will be.