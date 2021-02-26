3 mind hacks to help you build your dream business

Creating a business that works for you, instead of you working for it is the dream of many entrepreneurs. However, it’s common to hear from entrepreneurs that they are ‘stuck’ in some way.

This stuck feeling can manifest in different scenarios for different people. Whether it’s the crushing realisation that as an entrepreneur you have never worked harder in your life, although you thought the opposite would be true. Or the feeling that you are doing everything yourself but getting nowhere. Or perhaps you are constantly overwhelmed by how much there is to do in your business. The examples of being ‘stuck’ could go on and on.

No matter what your ‘stuck’ is, I’ve discovered three steps to building your dream business: shifting your mindset, aligning your goals and implementing simple strategies.

We will unpack each of these in more detail so you can learn how to free yourself from your stuck, and build the business you’ve been dreaming of.

1. Shifting your mindset

Shifting mindset is the biggest block in getting your business off the ground. Getting out of your own way by believing you deserve success is key to progress. You can study all the strategies in the world, attend all the right educational workshops to give you business skills and knowledge but if you don’t have the right mindset implementation will be impossible.

Make sure to take the time to celebrate the little wins you have in your business. Unfortunately, it’s far too common to miss our achievements because as soon as we have overcome an issue or reached a goal we focus on the next issue or goal. Slow down and reward yourself. For example, if you just had your biggest month in sales, or managed to get your work week down to four days instead of five, make sure you reward yourself before getting lost in your next challenge.

Another key mindset shift is to focus on the outcome of finding a solution, instead of focusing on the difficulty of the challenge. Finding solutions is not always easy but I promise that there is ALWAYS a way out and over. And once you find that solution – remember to celebrate it!

2. Goal Setting

Do you know exactly what your goals are this year? It’s likely you do. But do you know what your dream business and dream life looks like? What will your tasks be each day? How many days and hours will you work? You might know your goals for the year but knowing your business goals and dreams in detail is not something many entrepreneurs dare to dream about.

Many entrepreneurs either don’t know what they want, or what they want is based on what they think they ‘should’ want. It’s important to ask yourself what success looks like to you. Remove all the preconceived ideas about what you think success should look like and ask yourself deeply what it is you want to achieve and what winning actually looks like on a day-to-day basis. Your dreaming should have no limits and your opportunities should have no end.

When setting goals it’s important to ask yourself two things:

– Is this what I truly want?

– Have I removed all limits that were placed on me?

Then make your goals crystal clear and reflect on what they are regularly. When you have a clear goal and it’s something you want to achieve ASAP it can and will become your reality. Once you are clear on what you want, you can create the most direct path to get there. You can stop leaving it up to chance, and stop all that hustling.

3. Create Simple Strategies

Once you know that reaching your goals and building your dream life is possible, you are ready to learn that the path to fruition does not need to be hard or complicated.

Remember you want to work smarter not harder… so having simple strategies for growth is key!

Once you’ve set your goals, without limits, you can build your most direct path to it. Your simple strategies are like your road map to your destination. If you drive around in a new city without a GPS you’re going to burn a whole lot of fuel and waste a whole lot of time. It’s the same in the business world, if you don’t have a path you’ll quickly waste money, time and resources.

The things to keep in mind when pursuing your business goals is to spend less money, reduce the risk and to get there in the fastest way possible. When working on strategies for your business there are three key questions to ask yourself:

1. What is one thing I can do today to move the needle forward, to take me one step closer to my goals? Then focus your energy on that!

2. Is there a more efficient way to do this? Can I have the same output with less time and energy input? This will help those overthinkers.

3. Is there a way I could do this cheaper or even for free? There is no need to spend money unnecessarily and there are a lot of free strategies out there to try before spending money on advertising or networking. However, you do need to be ready to invest in your business and yourself in the right areas.

As a quick summary here are the three keys steps into building your dream business:

● It all starts with mindset, once you get out of your own way, you will be unstoppable!

● Setting goals that truly align with who you are and what you want out of life.

● Work smarter not harder. Create a simple strategy to get you to your goals so you can stop hustling!

