The top two strategies that helped this entrepreneur achieve $400million in sales

Sabri Suby, founder of King Kong

By Loren Webb

Sabri Suby is a serial entrepreneur, founder of digital marketing agency King Kong, and author of international bestseller Sell Like Crazy.

We interviewed Sabri to learn about his business journey; from his bedroom to achieving $20million+ in revenue with a team of 61. What we discovered was too good to put into one entrepreneur feature, and we thought it was only right to include all of his insights for growth strategy right here for our readers.

As a pioneer in the digital marketing arena, his business has impacted 250,000 businesses in 42 different countries, and has generated in excess of $400 million in sales for him and his clients.

Sabri goes into detail about the key strategies that have worked for him, so we’ll leave it up to him to explain!

What key strategies have fuelled King Kong’s growth?

“There are two strategies that have fuelled the growth of King Kong:

Targeting clients beyond the 3%; and

The 4% rule for moving the money needle

“When looking at potential clients, typically only 3% of the market are actively buying and all your competition are targeting them. By targeting the 97% of the market that are not yet active buyers you will be building a pipeline of future customers.

“By going beyond the 3% who are actively looking for what you’re selling, you are making your marketing reach its full potential. The tip of the buyer journey pyramid (pictured) is not only competitive, but those customers are also likely to choose someone they already know. And to develop a relationship like that, you need to start earlier in the process, further down the pyramid.

“King Kong applies the same ‘beyond the 3% principal’ to its work for clients as well as to grow itself.

“This means really getting to know your prospective clients and what makes then tick. Then introducing yourself to these complete strangers and adding value to their lives based on their needs and principles. Once you have done that you can nurture the relationship and continue to add value so that when they are ready to move on the purchase of a product or service they already have knowledge of, and trust in, your brand.

“I also manage my time and productivity using the 4% rule.

“Being busy is not the same as being productive. Our lives are full of distractions, and it’s hard to stay focussed when your world consists of hundreds of tiny tasks and millions of voices screaming for your attention. Your focus needs to move from doing the everyday work, to producing revenue for your business and steering the ship.

“You might have heard about the 80/20 Rule, commonly called the Pareto principle. An economist Pareto found a disproportionate relationship between cause and effect. For example, 20% of the input creates 80% of the result, 20% of the workers produce 80% of the result, and 20% of the customers create 80% of the revenue.

“I refer to these Highly Leveraged Activities as the 4% of activities that move the money needle. In reality, 20% of activities bring in 80% of your company’s revenue.

“But most people never truly apply this principle to their business let alone other areas of their life. I’ve found his 80/20 rule to hold true over almost all areas of business, including…

popularity of services

sources of incoming leads

customer service problems

reasons clients engage your services

activities in your business that produce revenue!

“The 80/20 Rule demonstrates you can and should disregard 80% of your business activities. They should either be delegated or outsourced so you can focus on the top 20% that produce revenue.

“Once you’ve done this in your business, you need to take it one step further and truly become a high-performance business owner. You see, you should apply the 80/20 Rule to the 80/20 Rule itself. That is to say, 80% of the 80% of the revenue comes from 20% of the 20% of your revenue-producing activities.

“To put it more simply… 4% of your activities create 64% of the revenue in your business

“In my business, after cutting out the 96% of my activities that produced little or no revenue, this is what the top 4% revenue producing activities looked like:

Writing sales copy

Coming up with offers and promotions

Creating sales funnels

Shooting videos

Doing webinars

Scheming and plotting

Very select media interviews

“These 4% of activities literally bring in 64% of all the revenue for my business. I hired an operations manager and other team leaders to do all the other things that don’t move the money needle.

“If a business leader spends there day caught up in the minutiae and never has the time to invest in the 4% of activities that will move the money needle, how is their business meant to grow?

“Applying the 4% rule to your time is the single most valuable activity you can do in your business.”