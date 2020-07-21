Why all business owners need to record phone calls

“Australia’s 6000 mortgage brokers are the latest to be ordered to keep records of their conversations with customers after legislation was recently passed in Parliament,” he said.
“The directive was in response to the 2019 final report by the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.”
Mr Horwood said he expects all brokers and salespeople in the financial industry will soon have to record their conversations with customers.
“It could also be extended to financial advisers, real estate agents and accountants,” said Mr Horwood.
“The Royal Commission received more than 10,000 complaints about financial services and much of the misconduct and illegal practices uncovered stemmed from a company’s pursuit of profit and an individual’s pursuit of gain,” he said.
Mortgage brokers have until January next year to organise their recording devices.
In Australia it is legal to record phone conversations if all parties consent.
Mark Horwood is the chief executive officer of Captivate Connect. He believes call waiting is an opportunity for businesses to engage with customers and he offers solutions to improve customer satisfaction.
