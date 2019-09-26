Your liability as a director, explained

Last month Australia was shocked with the news of George Calombaris underpaying his hard-working restaurant staff.

While it can be difficult navigating the mine field of employment award conditions, many were left wondering whether he knew, whether he would be held accountable, and what would happen if they themselves were in that position.

1. Trading while insolvent and company debts

Directors are not usually liable for the debts of their company, unless they have given a personal guarantee. That said, if a company continues to trade after becoming insolvent, directors become personally liable for debts incurred by the company while insolvent.

As well as this, the Australian Tax Office can claim against directors personally for any unpaid tax liabilities of the company in certain cases. This is because all directors are under a positive duty not to permit the company to trade while insolvent and to ensure the company meets its tax obligations.

There are two other situations where a director can also be personally liable for the debts of a company:

a) Debts incurred by companies acting as trustees, if the company cannot be indemnified from the assets of the trust because of a breach of trust by the company; and

b) Illegal phoenix activities, where companies are wound up and restarted to avoid outstanding debts, tax or employee liabilities.

2. Breach of directors’ duties

As briefly outlined above, directors have certain duties and obligations which are set out in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) – the body of legislation governing companies in Australia.

The primary duties of directors include:

a) Exercising the director’s powers and duties with the care and diligence that a reasonable person would have.

b) Exercising the director’s powers and duties in good faith, in the best interests of the company and for a proper purpose.

c) Not using the director’s position improperly to gain an advantage for themselves or someone else, or to cause detriment to the company.

d) Not using company information improperly to gain an advantage for themselves or someone else or to cause detriment to the company.

e) Avoiding (and disclosing) conflicts of interest.

Breaches of directors’ duties can attract civil penalties and prosecution.

The maximum civil penalty for directors was increased five-fold in 2018 to a whopping $1.05m per person or three times the amount of the benefit derived from the contravention.

Further, a breach of a directors’ duties can be the basis of a law suit by anyone affected, including a third-party claimant or even the company and fellow directors.