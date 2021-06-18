COVID-19 deep clean rebate for Victorian businesses

Listen to this story

Up to 80 per cent of the costs for a professional deep clean of a workplace of suspected or infected COVID-19 cases can be claimed back by small to medium Victorian businesses.

Financial assistance

Many businesses across Victoria are using deep cleaning to stop the spread of the virus. However, most are unaware of the financial assistance available from the Victorian Government. Given a set of criteria are met, businesses can receive up to 80 per cent of the deep-clean cost back with a $10,000 cap per workplace.

Businesses unaware

Prime Group, a commercial cleaning company, says they have carried out many COVID-19 related cleans, and none of the businesses have been aware of the rebate.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Prime Group’s Emergency Response division became a leading company to assist businesses with deep impact cleans,” said CEO of Prime Group, Damien Smith. “Prime Group has conducted 182 deep COVID-19 cleans so far, and when the Victorian Government Rebate was brought to our attention, we contacted each of our clients to inform them. Surprisingly, not one of our clients knew about the rebate, and so they were very grateful to know they may be eligible for up to 80 per cent of the deep COVID-19 clean costs.”

Extra support

With many Victorian businesses struggling amid these shock lockdowns, Smith feels it is important they know about the rebate.

“Given the average cost of a deep clean is between $1,500 and $8,000, this is a significant saving. Businesses have to meet several criteria and they can also claim the rebate retrospectively,” Smith said.

“We’re finding many businesses just want the security of knowing their work environment has been thoroughly cleaned and is COVID-safe, so they are getting deep cleaning done regardless.”

Prime Group

Deep cleans by Prime Group are done by their highly trained emergency response crew. They chemically sanitise every surface and all operating equipment thoroughly.

Prime Group also provides advice on how to maintain a COVID-safe environment best.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the COVIDSafe Deep Cleaning rebate are as follows:

The affected worksite must be in Victoria with a valid ABN.

The business must attest to having either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The deep clean or decontamination clean must be completed by a professional cleaning service in accordance with DHHS guidelines.

Evidence of the cost of the clean must be provided.

The business must have an annual payroll of less than $3million in 2019-20 on an ungrouped basis.

The business must be registered with WorkSafe if employing staff.

The business must be registered as a trading business with the responsible Federal or State regulator.

Businesses who have previously had Covid related cleaning can also apply if they meet the above eligibility criteria.

Businesses must register for the rebate by 30 June 2021.

For more on the COVIDSafe Deep Cleaning rebate, visit business.vic.gov.

