VentureCrowd and Uniseed Partnership announced to back ‘home-grown’ innovation

VentureCrowd, Australia’s leading multi-asset class crowdfunding platform, has announced its new partnership with Uniseed to secure funding for Australian technology companies. This partnership will make available university research ventures for individual investments.

Uniseed is an Australian commercialisation fund that helps its partnered research organisations put ideas into products and technologies. The company works with five of Australia’s top educational institutes – the Universities of Queensland, Melbourne, Sydney, and New South Wales, and the CSIRO. Across these five organisations, around $4 billion are spent each year on research. This accounts for approximately 40 per cent of the total spent on research in Australia annually.

An Australian first

VentureCrowd’s partnership with Uniseed will be the first of its kind in the country, bridging the gap between educational institutions based research and wholesale investors.

“We are thrilled to be the first equity crowdfunding platform in Australia to support the commercialisation of university research in this way and look forward to profiling Uniseed companies on the VentureCrowd website, as we work to democratise early-stage research investment,” VentureCrowd CEO, Steve Maarbani

Greater support

The collaboration will allow input into important research by a greater community and will provide more support for investment in research.

Uniseed CEO, Peter Devine, says “We are delighted to partner with VentureCrowd and engage with the wider investor community to back home-grown, cutting edge innovation.”

Maarbani says, “This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for investors to support companies that are solving some of the world’s biggest pain-points.”

First plans

The digital health company Cardihab will be the first Uniseed deal to go live on the VentureCrowd site. Cardihab aims to optimise the health of patients who are at risk of or living with heart disease. They aim to raise $2 million in Series A funding to go towards channel expansion, ramp up enterprise sales, paid clinical trials, and user acquisition of the platform.

