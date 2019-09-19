Nominations for the Telstra Business Women’s Awards are now open

Business Woman of the Year Winner, Natasha Chadwick

By Loren Webb

Australians are encouraged to thank and nominate successful women in business to be part of a significant milestone – the 25th Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

Nominations are now open for the program, which celebrates and recognises exceptional women in leadership across all sectors, including: small, medium and large businesses, public sector, academia, for purpose and social enterprises.

Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador and Group Executive Transformation & People, Alex Badenoch, says the program commemorates 25 years of progress for women in the workplace.

“2020 marks the 25thanniversary of the Telstra Business Women’s Awards. So much has changed for women in leadership over the past quarter of a century. They have broken down barriers and overcome obstacles,” Ms Badenoch said.

“While there is still much left to be done, every barrier to women in business that has been broken brings us a little closer to inclusion and equality.

“We want to continue to say thank you to those who have achieved so much, and continue to do so every day. These women are rewriting what it means to be successful and giving us more female leaders to look up to.

“Join us in thanking an inspiring business woman today by nominating her in the program.”

The Awards are part of Telstra’s broader commitment to promote gender equality in the workplace and its role as a passionate advocate for women in business.

During its 25 years, the program has celebrated more than 3,000 women in leadership from all corners of Australia and across all industries, including Naomi Simson, founder of Red Balloon, Janine Allis, founder of Boost Juice, Carolyn Creswell, founder of Carman’s Fine Foods, and Maggie Beer AM.

The 2019 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year was Natasha Chadwick – the Founder and CEO of NewDirection Care, a residential aged care community in Queensland. Ms Chadwick said it was important to believe and have faith in yourself in order to succeed.

“One of the biggest obstacles I’ve had to overcome is my lack of self-belief in my own abilities. I’ve worked hard to my change my thinking to not divert me from making my vision a reality. Go for it! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Ms Chadwick said.

Ms Chadwick said being recognised in the Telstra Business Women’s Awards helped take her business to the next level.

“More people are aware of what we do and how we are challenging the status quo in residential aged care and dementia care in Australia. Being named 2019 Telstra Business Woman of the Year has also helped raise our profile internationally.”

Nominations are open until Tuesday 29 October. Anyone can nominate an exceptional business woman, even yourself. To do so, visit: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate