NSW small business month returns this October

By Loren Webb

October is NSW Small Business Month – a month-long festival providing opportunities for small business owners to strengthen their skills and network with others.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said NSW Small Business Month was a fantastic opportunity for local firms and entrepreneurs to come together to celebrate the contribution that small businesses make to the economy.

“Business owners will have the opportunity to connect with government and commercial enterprise that can provide them with products, services and thought leadership to help them start-up, grow and prosper,” Mr Tudehope said.

“NSW is the best place to start or grow a business and NSW Small Business Month provides attendees with advice on everything from business basics, disruption readiness and social media marketing.

“The month-long initiative is also about celebrating the 765,000 small to medium-sized businesses that make up 44 per cent of the state’s workforce and drive our economy.”

NSW has the highest number of small businesses in the country and Mr Tudehope said, without small businesses, the NSW labour force would not be as strong.

“Small businesses create many jobs in the state and employ 44 per cent of the private sector workforce and that’s why the NSW Government is committed to supporting small business with initiatives like NSW Small Business Month.”

This year’s NSW Small Business Month is being delivered in partnership with councils and the business community and will build on the success of the past two years with more than 160 events across the state.

“As a former small business owner and now Minister, I encourage business owners and budding entrepreneurs to attend an event near them and get involved.”

Tickets for NSW Small Business Month events can be secured online here.