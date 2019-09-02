Ombudsman backs mental health support for small business owners

By Loren Webb

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Kate Carnell has praised Beyond Blue for supporting the mental health of small business owners.

Beyond Blue has today released a free online guide that provides business advisers, such as accountants, bookkeepers and industry association representatives, with practical tips about how to support their clients and members.

“I commend Beyond Blue for taking a holistic approach to supporting our small business community,” Ms Carnell said.

“Many small business owners may not be aware that the very worries that are keeping them up at night – be it cash flow, customer demands or paying suppliers – can actually cause high levels of psychological distress and have serious impacts on their mental and physical health.

“Their trusted advisers are in a good position to notice if their client is struggling to cope with these issues and to start that important conversation about their mental health.

“The guide is easy to navigate and provides business advisers with the tools they need to support their clients, without formal training in counselling.

“We know it makes good business sense to invest in wellbeing. Research by Pricewaterhouse Coopers has shown that every dollar spent on creating a mentally health workplace results in a positive return on investment of 2.3.”

The guide is available for download here.