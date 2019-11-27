PayPal partners with #BuyFromTheBush to encourage Aussies to “Give Better” this Christmas

By Dynamic Business

PayPal Australia has today announced a partnership with #BuyFromTheBush to help Aussies “Give Better” this Christmas and support our rural communities facing drought.

The partnership aims to build on the success of #BuyFromTheBush through the launch of a new gifting portal designed for Aussies to discover unique and purposeful gifts this Christmas.

The #BuyFromTheBush movement is aimed at encouraging consumers in city areas to do some of their Christmas shopping in the bush to help support small rural businesses facing severe drought. Many of the featured businesses rely on farming communities to keep them afloat, which has been challenging in recent months due to the devastating impact of the drought.

Many of the businesses involved have reported a significant increase in sales over the last month which has allowed them to buy new stock for the busy festive season.

The portal which is live from today features 20 businesses from across the country. It has been designed to give Aussies gift-spiration so that they can tick off their Christmas shopping lists in one place and buy meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

PayPal Australia’s Shopping Expert, Danielle Grant said, “While the #BuyFromTheBush campaign has already been a huge success, we wanted to create a gifting portal which extends the reach of the movement and makes it even easier for Aussies to discover one-of-a-kind-gifts.

“Our mission this Christmas is to help Aussies give something special from somewhere special, so there’s a little more joy all round. We’re really excited to launch the #BuyFromTheBush portal on PayPal’s website today because every purchase made with businesses on the platform will support our rural communities, many of which have been impacted by the drought.”

Grace Brennan, Founder of #BuyFromTheBush said, “I launched #BuyFromTheBush to encourage city dwellers to buy from small, rural businesses that have been impacted by the drought. There are so many hidden treasures in our regional communities and I wanted to show Australians the range of unique and beautiful brands that are out there.

“I am thrilled to be working with PayPal to drive even more awareness about the movement and I look forward to hearing the success stories from the businesses involved. The beauty of the online gifting portal is that it shows how many of our growing rural businesses are just a click away and all Australians can do their bit to support our rural communities by shopping from the bush.”

Lucy Moss, Owner of Mink and Me in Coonamble, NSW said – “Running a business in the country is overwhelmingly fulfilling but it also comes with its challenges. This year has been tough for us and we have definitely felt the impacts of the drought. We were so excited when #BuyFromTheBush launched and after being featured we saw an 105% increase in sales from same period last year (Oct/Nov). This meant that we could purchase new stock for the busy festive season and drive even more sales which would not have been able to do otherwise.

“We’re so excited that PayPal has got behind the movement and we’re looking forward to seeing even more orders come through!”

