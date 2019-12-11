goki co-founder, Jack Bowcott, on their re-brand and US$3m investment with Hostelworld

Jack Bowcott (left) with other co-founder of goki

By Loren Webb

Today our guest is Jack Bowcott, who is the co-founder of goki, which was up until recently called Tipi – a hostel-focused technology company.

goki provides tech solutions to hostels exclusively, enabling guest to check-in, download their keys, meet with guests, browse local experiences and much more.

Jack founded the company in 2014 and has recently received a $3 million (US Dollars) investment from Hostelworld, which has allowed them to move in to Dublin and London.

As we discuss in the podcast, Jack founded the company under the name Tipi and has pivoted the direction of the business in order to achieve the success they are currently seeing.

The investment and partnership with Hostelworld, which came about from simple networking and word of mouth, has enabled them to gain more than capital; there now have access to more support which proved critical in their repositioning of the brand, product and service offering across mediums.

We ask Jack about the re-brand, the investment and generally learn more on his journey of founding the company.

