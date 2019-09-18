Dynamic Business Podcast: Olivia Molesworth interview

Olivia Molesworth. Sourced: Prue Aja Photography

By Loren Webb

In this podcast episode, we interview and chat with Olivia Molesworth, who is the youngest female fintech entrepreneur in Australia at age 23.

Olivia founded Bromleigh Capital last year when she identified a need for young Australian eCommerce startups to access capital in order to scale. Bromleigh Capital is the first ethical financier for eCommerce and digital businesses.

She raised close to $1m through angel investment, with a further major capital raise currently being undertaken.

We asked her what is was like to be the youngest female fintech entrepreneur, whether she sees her age as a challenge in the industry and importantly we ask her for her insider tips on how startups can access funding ethically and safely.

