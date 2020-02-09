Senior women in science: Fixing the dry spell with HR

Elissa Dwyer, Human Resources Director at the Heart Research Institute

By Loren Webb

Elissa Dwyer is Human Resources Director at the Heart Research Institute; one of Australia’s leading cardiovascular research facilities. Of course, it still operates as a business that needs to see success, and one of its main identifiable struggles is attracting and retaining women in senior roles.

We talk about how the HRI have had to tailor their HR programmes to specifically address this issue and we delve into how exactly they do that. As the HR team is quite small, as is the case within lots of small to medium sized businesses, they look externally for the best strategies and rely on knowledge from outside of the organisation.

As well as this, we talk about achieving a work life balance for your employees, wellbeing specifically and achieving a great pipeline of talent and new hires.

Within the podcast episode, as you will see, Elissa mentions and recommends two mentor programmes. These are:

Franklin women – a networking organisation for women in health and medical research

Serendis – the consulting firm Elissa discusses

She uses a free NSW government template to guide her strategy around employee wellbeing and mental health that is a helpful guide for all businesses.

We think this will give you some great insights and thoughts on how you can solve similar issues at your organisation or business – or perhaps try to address a long-standing issue within your industry.

You can listen to the Dynamic Business podcast here, or on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

