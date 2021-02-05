Australian government opens third round of international collaboration grant: Up to $1 million for successful applicants

The third round of the government’s Global Innovation Linkages Program, aiming to provide funding to help Australian businesses or researchers collaborate with international partners, is now open for applications.

Grants ranting from $AUD500,000 to $AUD1 million are being offered to successful applicants, with up to 50% of a project’s expenditure covered for those that score high enough in the program’s assessment criteria.

For eligibility, the business or researcher should be collaborating with at least one Australian entity and at least one global partner. They must also be in at least one of the six “priority areas”: Advanced Manufacturing; Food and Agribusiness; Medical Technologies and Pharmaceuticals; Mining Equipment, Technology and Services; Oil, Gas and Energy Resources; and Cyber Security.

Furthermore, apart from having an ABN, applicants must also be either an Australian incorporated entity, a publicly funded research organisation, a cooperative research centre, or an Australian State/Territory Government agency or body.

As aforementioned, there’s a competitive criteria that an independent committee will process. For this grant, the criteria is as follows:

Assessment criterion 1: The extent to which your project improves international linkages with global economies (40 points).

Assessment criterion 2: Your capacity, capability and resources to deliver the project (30 points).

Assessment criterion 3: The broader national benefits of your project (30 points).

If successful, the applicant will receive a written offer and have to enter a grant agreement with the Commonwealth. Thereafter, “payments are subject to satisfactory progress on the project.” Unsuccessful applicants are notified in writing and given the opportunity to discuss the outcome with the board.

The closing date for applications is 7th April 2021 – at 5pm (AEST).

For more details, plus more information on those six priority areas, you can head to the official Government page HERE.

