Advertising on face masks: ‘Nothing could be more in-your-face’

Businesses looking for new marketing strategies and wondering where to place their logos should look no further than the mask on the person nearby.

That’s the aim of a new marketing angle being promoted by physical and digital marketing products company Vistaprint, who have introduced the first artist capsule collection of face masks to the Australian market. The face mask capsule collection features mask designs from various world-renowned artists and artist-helmed brands including vivid astro focus, Bráulio Amado, Fabricoo, Geoff McFetridge, Jen Stark, and Jennifer Dahbura, among many others.

The company say they aim to further normalise mask-wearing whilst celebrating design and allowing for personal and creative expression. And expression, of course, can be advertising.

“We don’t suggest replacing the current marketing products and solutions you use across print and digital, but masks today could be seen as powerful billboards for brand logos,” Vistaprint Australia CEO March Marchant told Dynamic Business.

“As regulations flex and small businesses adjust to new norms, masks are being seen as more than just face protectors. Countless fashion retailers have turned them into accessories, while businesses can use them as branding tools. After all, nothing could be more in your face.”

Vistaprint allows businesses to place their logos and marketing on customisable RFSTM masks, which have a 3-dimensional chin structure, a bendable nose bridge, and adjustable straps.

The company says, thus far, the product has been selling well overseas.

“We saw an initial peak in demand for face masks when we launched in North America and European markets with additional spikes in line with changing rules regarding lockdowns and restrictions,” Marchant said.

“We expect some level of maturation of this market, but are glad to be able to offer this product to small businesses and consumers in Australia.”

As Marchant points out, it’s important to be considering left-of-field areas of marketing for new businesses – particularly in a market that’s so crowded.

“Statistics from the 2019 Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman stated that small businesses account for some 98% of business operations within Australia!,” Marchant said.

“At the early stages of any company, it is crucial to get your company’s name out wherever possible.”

