$100,000 Mentored Grant opening with Lexus and Mark Bouris partnership

Mark Bouris, entrepreneur, has partner with Lexus

By Loren Webb

Lexus has partnered with Mark Bouris to announce the new Lexus and Mentored Grant – a $100,000 grant initiative aimed to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs take control of their journey at a time when they need it most.

The introduction of the new Lexus and Mentored Grant aims to target small business people with an innovative idea and in particular, those that can’t see out that dream because of the unprecedented global pandemic.

Born out of Mark’s ‘Mentored’ program, the Lexus and Mentored Grant consists of a total of $100,000, which will be split into four $25,000 grants shared with winning applicants. Known for his passion to support the everyday Australian, Mark, along with a panel of advisors will be looking for emerging talent who are working on initiatives to take control of their journey and improve the lives of those around them – especially in the sustainable and or innovation space.

Mark started ‘Mentored’ back in 2017 to help bring ambitious entrepreneurs the very best of business thought leadership. Through both his professional and social media platforms, Mark aims to communicate to current and emerging business owners that look to inspire, educate, motivate and entertain in an often lonely, risky and stressful industry.

In more recent times, Mark regularly appears on mainstream media to offer his knowledge and expertise to help businesses further understand their stance and government entitlements throughout the current COVID-19 crisis and how to pivot and remain afloat.

He has said that he is pleased to be partnering with Lexus to be able to support emerging talent and provide an opportunity for them to succeed.

“To help develop the Lexus and Mentored Grant fills me with great pride and hope for the future. To know we’re helping everyday Australians to get back on track to achieve their goals and excel on their journey – at such a critical time is very important to me,” said Mark Bouris.

“With the introduction of this new grant, we hope to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurial thought and innovation, encouraging those on the cusp of success to take control of their future journey and take a chance on their dreams.”

Lexus Australia Chief Executive, Scott Thompson, is delighted to partner with Mark on this new venture, which aims to support future innovative businesspeople to find their road to success.

“With the introduction of the Lexus and Mentored Grant, we’re able to start discovering the wealth of knowledge and ambition in Australia’s next generation of innovators and entrepreneurial talent, as well as giving back to a conscientious community who may be doing it tough at this time.”

Mark will drive the Lexus and Mentored Grant initiative via his ‘Mentored’ programme. Following completion of a free ‘How to Pitch’ Masterclass via Mentored, applicants are invited to submit a 60-second video or audio pitch detailing their idea and how they plan to spend the grant. Lexus Chief Executive Scott Thompson, Mark Bouris and his panel of pitching experts will then select the deserving winners for the four $25,000 available grants based on an agreed criteria.

The winners will be announced via a virtual live presentation night hosted by Mark Bouris and Lexus Chief Australia Executive Scott Thompson. Each successful grant recipient will then have the opportunity to attend a private 1-hour virtual meeting with Mark Bouris himself, to discuss their idea further.

For more information and to apply for the 2020 Lexus and Mentored Grant visit LexusandMentoredGrant.com.au.

Applications open on Monday 22 June and will close at midnight on Sunday 5 July 2020.