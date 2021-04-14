$1,500 rebate scheme opens for NSW small businesses

Small businesses and not-for-profits in NSW are now able to apply for rebates of up to $1,500 thanks to a new rebate scheme aimed to offset NSW and local government fees.

Launched on 1st April 2021 and lasting until 30th June 2022, the Small Business Fees and Charges Rebate scheme is aimed at small businesses, not-for-profits, and non-employing sole traders that have a wages bill coming in below the $1.2 million 2020-2021 payroll tax threshold and can provide a turnover declaration (accountant’s letter) showing at least $75,000 per year.

The NSW and local government fees and charges able to be offset with the scheme include, but are not limited to, council rates, liquor licences, food authority licences, tradesperson licenses and event fees. The rebate is only for fees and charges due and paid from 1st March 2021 onwards.

One $1,500 rebate is allowed by ABN. If the rebate amount applied for is below $1,500, one can put in multiple claims until the full value is reached.

There are a few exclusions as to what is eligible for a rebate. The exclusion criteria includes fines or penalties a business may have been handed, any fees and charges aiming to “discourage behaviours or induce behaviour changes,” charges solely from the Commonwealth Government, rent charged to those on government premises, and taxes.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the rebate scheme was designed to further support NSW’s small businesses as they embark on a post-pandemic recovery.



“Our November Budget committed nearly $500 million to this rebate, which will leave more money in the pockets of eligible small businesses, sole traders and non-profit organisations,” Mr Perrottet said.



“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and supporting them equals supporting jobs. I encourage all eligible operators to register for the $1,500 credit with Service NSW.”



Said Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope: “It’s so important that we continue to support the small businesses of NSW. Small businesses are the backbone of their communities and we want to make it easier for them to run a business and get ahead.”

To apply and for more info, including guidelines, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/small-business-fees-and-charges-rebate

