2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia awards: winners announced

Half Dome, a Victorian media buying agency seeking to shake up the advertising sector, was today announced as the overall winner of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia awards, achieving 2390 per cent revenue growth over a three-year period.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia program, now in its 20th year, ranks the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Australia, with a minimum cumulative revenue of $8 million over a three-year period.

Technology Fast 50 Leader, Deloitte Partner Josh Tanchel, said Half Dome’s growth over the three-year period is impressive, particularly considering the challenges facing all businesses in 2020.

“Congratulations to Half Dome for winning the Technology Fast 50 Australia award this year and the sensational growth it has achieved over the last three years,” Mr Tanchel said.

“Being based in Victoria, the state most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, makes the founders’ win particularly inspiring. Half Dome’s result is a testament to their resilience, grit and ability to quickly adapt, innovate and problem solve. I’d also like to acknowledge the company’s huge jump from 12th in our 2019 Rising Star category to the 2020 overall winner – a remarkable achievement.

“Let’s face it, 2020 has not been a normal year. The winning list in 2020 highlights that the COVID-crisis has continued to accelerate the disruption of traditional industries. Every company nominated this year has shown great resilience and resourcefulness.

“It’s also been great to hear numerous stories of our Tech Fast 50 cohort prioritising the health and wellbeing of their customers and teams, and of rival businesses coming together to share knowledge and resources. There is so much to be proud of in this community.

The 2020 Winners:

Technology Fast 50 award: Winner – Half Dome – 2390% growth

Runners up: My Plan Manager (1621% growth) and Autoguru (1148% growth)

Description: company with the highest ranked growth based on more than $8 million in revenues over the last three reporting years



Leadership award: Winner – Zip Co – 303% growth

Runners up: Appen (221% growth) and Sendle (181% growth)

Description: for companies that made the Technology Fast 50 list and have more than $50 million in revenues in the last reporting year



Female Leadership award: Winner – My Plan Manager – 1621% growth

Runners up: Modibodi (929% growth) and Brighte Capital (912% growth)

Description: for companies that made the Technology Fast 50 list, which are founded or co-founded by a female(s) or have a female CEO



Rising Star award: Winner – JSHealth Vitamins – 21,540% growth

Runners up: Coviu Global (11553% growth) and iGreenData (2132% growth)

Description: for fast growth businesses that have been in operation for less than three years.

