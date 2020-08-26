$45 million available for businesses impacted by NSW-Victoria border closure

Credit: Kelly Sikkema

By Ann Wen

The NSW government has unveiled a $45 million grant program for small businesses and not-for-profits affected by the NSW and Victorian border closure.

Eligible businesses along the NSW and Victorian border can apply for the Southern Border Small Business Support Grant from 8 September to 18 October 2020 via the Service NSW website.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian stated that these grants would support small businesses in border communities whose daily business activities had been significantly impacted.

“The NSW Government is investing in targeted relief to help ease the pressures and costs of keeping businesses open while borders remain closed.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro explained that $5,000 and $10,000 grants are available, determined by each application’s respective decline in turnover.

“The first tier of $5,000 is for employing and non-employing small businesses, such as non-employing sole traders, that have suffered at least a 30 per cent decline in turnover as a result of the border closure.

“The second tier of $10,000 is for employing small businesses that have suffered at least a 75 per cent decline as a result of the closure.”

Related: What the government changes to Jobkeeper mean for business owners

Who is eligible?

Businesses in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) are eligible to apply:

Albury

Balranald

Berrigan

Bega Valley

Edward River

Federation

Greater Hume Shire

Hay

Murray River

Murrumbidgee

Snowy Monaro

Snowy Valleys

Wentworth

To apply for the $5,000 grant, businesses must have:

Non-employing businesses or businesses that employ less than 20 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, and

Have an Australian Business Number (ABN) as at 1 March 2020 registered in an eligible Local Government Area, and

Have experienced a decline in turnover of at least 30 per cent since 8 July 2020 compared to a period of at least two weeks between 30 March 2020 – 7 July 2020 inclusive, and

Have total Australian wages below the NSW Government 2019-20 payroll tax threshold of $900,000 as at 1 March 2020, and

Have an annual turnover of more than $75,000 as at 1 March 2020.

To apply for the $10,000 grant, businesses must:

Meet all the eligibility criteria for the $5,000 grant, except they must also: Be an employing small business with less than 20 FTE staff, but more than the minimum employment requirement of 0.5 FTE staff, and Have experienced a decline in turnover of at least 75 per cent since 8 July 2020 compared to a period of at least two weeks between 30 March 2020 – 7 July 2020 inclusive. Applicants must submit evidence to show they have experienced a decline in turnover of at least 75 per cent.



What expenses are eligible?

The grant can only be used for eligible expenses incurred after the NSW and Victoria border permit scheme on the 8 July 2020. Further, it must only be used for expenses for which no other government support is available.

Examples of grant use include operating expenses, financial or legal advice and marketing and communication.

For more information visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.