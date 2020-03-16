Action taken to limit the economic consequences of COVID-19

Australian business leaders and regulators are trying everything in their power to prevent financial ruin from the coronavirus pandemic.
Dedicated shopping hours for people with disabilities, social distancing at casinos and emergency cash injections by regulators – Australian business is responding to the coronavirus pandemic in inventive ways.
COVID-19’s impact on Australia is changing daily life with gatherings of 500 people or more cancelled, panic buying at shops and travel bans.
The virus, which has caused greatest damage in China, Europe and the US, has spread to 249 people in Australia, according to the World Health Organisation. Five people in Australia have died.
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has signalled an unprecedented economic stimulus package to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Morrison government is considering a second round of measures to add to its $17.6 billion economic boost announced last week. Senator Cormann said businesses would close while people lost jobs during the pandemic that's sweeping
