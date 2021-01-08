American Express partners with Brisbane-based fintech Sniip

American Express has partnered with Sniip, an Australian mobile bill payments platform, allowing Sniip members to pay bills with AMEX.

“Until now, customers have often not been given the option to pay their household bills using an American Express card, as many businesses have not made it available for their customers,” said Damien Vasta, CEO of Sniip.

“Through our new partnership with American Express, card members now have the ease and convenience of using their American Express card through the Sniip app, at the same cost as other card providers.”

Sniip enables members to pay bills from any credit card via the Sniip app, while also accruing points for rewards programs.

Members scan the BPAY Biller Code or import a bill from their email from the Sniip app.

Sniip members will only have to pay a 1.5 per cent surcharge, the same rate as Visa and Mastercard, when using AMEX. This is opposed to the usual 2.2 per cent surcharge on AMEX.

About 24 per cent of Sniip’s 35,000 Australian members are currently AMEX cardholders.

“As part of the agreement, Sniip will be promoted via the Amex Offers Program to all Australian American Express card members,” said Mr Vasta.

“This is a great way to offer the benefits of the Sniip app to a large network of people, all of whom pay bills, with an added incentive for first-time users.”

Sniip has currently processed more than $80 million worth of bill payments since its inception in 2014.

Sniip has also told Dynamic Business that they have plans to provide more payment options on the app. This will include integrating with cloud accounting system services to provide a smoother connection between bill delivery and payment.

Vice President of American Express Global Merchant Services Robert Tedesco said that Sniip’s focus on providing a seamless customer experience makes them an ideal Australian partner.

“Sniip has a customer-centric approach to the bill payment experience,” said Mr Tedesco.

“Our partnership with Sniip allows American Express card members to use their card to pay any biller that accepts payments through BPAY and still have the benefit of accruing all the same great rewards points.”

American Express will now also have access to BPAY’s network of 60,000 billers.

