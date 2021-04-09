Ollee: The Aussie platform connecting purpose-driven B2B buyers with ethical brands

Ollee, the self-titled ‘platform for change,’ seeks to connect eco-conscious retailers with trusted Australian brands around the country, helping them source natural, organic, ethical and environmentally-friendly products.



Over 100 brands have already signed up to Ollee, a new local and ethical wholesale marketplace, giving buyers access to more than 2,000 products from categories including food and drinks, home and lifestyle, health and beauty, kids, pets, fashion and jewellery, cards, and gifts.



“We’ve seen the world shift in the past 12 months and so has the way buyers want to interact with suppliers and brands. ” Ollee co-founder Sandy Abram said.

“Buyers want more one-stop shops, more choice, control and convenience. A digital platform gives them the flexibility to place their orders with multiple suppliers when they want, how they want and with the speed and efficiency that helps them save time and money.

“We see a new and innovative way for brands and retailers to connect, an opportunity to create a marketplace that provides more value back to a brand and a more transparent and convenient way for retailers and businesses to find, choose and order products.”

Ollee’s origins

Ollee founders Sandy and Belinda launched their organic food business First Ray in 2005 and have since been on a mission to people live healthier and more sustainable lives. In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic and not long after the devastating bushfires, Sandy and Belinda set out to help support struggling businesses in Australia. It wasn’t long before their idea manifested into Ollee.

Since launching First Ray and Ollee, Sandy and Belinda have applied to be a United Nations Global Compact Participant and abide by seven of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which serve as a global call to action for ending poverty and restoring the planet’s vital life support systems by 2030.

The digital turn in B2B sales

According to research by consulting firm McKinsey & Company, over three quarters of buyers and sellers now prefer digital and remote interactions over face-to-face interactions. When making a purchase, buyers consider digital channels, products, and services to be twice as important now than a year ago.



“Many B2B buyers have told us they want to self-serve”, Ms Abram said.

“They’re comfortable using digital platforms and technology in a sales and ordering capacity and prefer working with suppliers that provide a strong and professional digital experience over brands that don’t.”

Ollee offers a vibrant new sales channel for ethical, sustainable and environmentally-conscious brands, connecting them to new customers and audiences in the B2B market while offering buyers speed, transparency, expertise and, most importantly, the chance to make an impact.

