Australian Export Awards: Entrepreneurial courage continues to shine

Listen to this story

Despite the challenging conditions faced by exporters over the last 18 months, many Australian businesses continue to successfully enter new overseas markets and gain market share in existing territories.

The resilience, ingenuity and courage of Australian businesses will be celebrated at the 59th Australian Export Awards, and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan is encouraging Australian exporters to nominate for an award.

“Exporters are helping to drive Australia’s economic recovery while creating jobs and supporting local communities,” Mr Tehan said.

“We can see the success of our exporters in Australia’s record trade figures, with exports valued at $39.2 billion in May 2021, up 34.5 per cent for the year.

“Trade supports one in five Australian jobs and foreign investment supports one in ten.

“Our Government is taking action to create more opportunities for Australian exporters, from reaching an Agreement in Principle with the United Kingdom on a Free Trade Agreement to providing support to exporters impacted by COVID-19.”

This year’s awards will showcase Australian export businesses succeeding across 13 categories, representing sectors such as agriculture, e-commerce, digital technologies, resources and health and biotechnology. The 2021 Australian Exporter of the Year will be selected from the category winners.

Who is eligible to enter?

The product or service exported or delivered overseas must include significant (at least 50 per cent) Australian content or value-add, this may include:

goods made in Australia from Australian primary products

goods made overseas, mainly using Australian primary products

goods made in Australia from Australian and imported components

goods elaborately transformed in Australia

goods made overseas using substantial Australian value-add, intellectual property (IP) or know-how, including design

services delivered in Australia to foreign individuals or entities

services delivered overseas using substantial Australian value-add, IP or know-how

Businesses can enter in one or more category but will only be eligible to win an award in one national category. Organisations with a non-metropolitan Head Office may also enter the Regional Exporter Award. Companies with three years or less of export sales are eligible to enter the Emerging Exporter Award.

Applications for the 59th annual Australian Export Awards open today and will close on 6 August, with winners announced in November. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry partner to present the program.

For more information go to exportawards.gov.au

Read more: The Australia India Business Exchange (AIBX) to provide support to Aussie exporters