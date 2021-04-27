Australia’s first B2B small business concierge connects entrepreneurs and service providers

Positioning itself as a complete B2B ecosystem, sixty:forty connects small business owners with service providers and professionals who can help them launch, manage and grow their business.



The Australian owned business exchange platform offers a combination of digital and in-person business solutions covering technology, professional development, collaborative partnerships and industry events that open up investment opportunities.

Something for everyone



The platform allows budding entrepreneurs to test, develop and turn clever ideas into a business. Established business owners can scale their operation by accessing finance and intellectual capital, and service and creative professionals can connect with opportunities posted by members looking for services. To round out the offering, sixty: forty provides a range of programs, courses and mentoring.Somet

CEO and Co-Founder Sheree Cusack says sixty:forty was developed with a strong commitment to offering equal opportunity and reminding the Australian business sector that it’s still possible to develop a business during the COVID-19 pandemic successfully.



“One of the biggest barriers to business success is good advice at a reasonable price and we believe everyone should have equal opportunity for the creation and exchange of sustainable value using traditional and alternative funding through opportunity,” Ms Cusack says.



“This is the first business platform of its kind bringing all of the elements of business together, which have traditionally existed in silos, via our accessible and innovative ecosystem which is designed to provide education, opportunity and community to our members,” she adds.



Director and Co-Founder Spencer Toogood says there’s a powerful ripple effect to supporting small businesses.



“The brand name sixty:forty represents the startup success rate ratio, with industry reports indicating approximately sixty per cent of new businesses failing in their first five years of operation — our goal is to positively impact and change the startup success ratio by helping 10,000 small business owners double their net profit and decrease their time working in the business by 31 December 2022,” he says.



“We believe small business is big and every small business supports a family — pre-pandemic there were over 740,000 business exits across Australia in five years, which roughly translates to the same number of people and their families being negatively impacted through the ripple effect of decreased employment and loss of business opportunities through their respective networks.”

