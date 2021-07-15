Listen to this story

Australian semiconductor company Morse Micro launched their new Wi-Fi HaLow to early access partners and key customers.

Morse Micro’s new 1Km WiFi chip solves some of WiFi’s biggest frustrations. Everyone loves WiFi, but who hasn’t had a problem with WiFi signals not going through walls or to the other end of your office or house? WiFi drains the battery on your mobile as well as other battery-powered devices such as video cameras and doorbells.

Morse Micro’s new WiFi chips can penetrate walls and floors and stream low-resolution video up to 1km and are super low power allowing devices to run for much longer.

Ideally suited for video cameras, smart home devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple TV, mobile devices, speakers, home and industrial IoT devices such as doorbells, lighting and power, Morse Micro’s new Wi-Fi HaLow (pronounced HEY-low) chip is a new standard that offers longer-range, lower power than traditional Wi-Fi.

Credit: morsemicro.com

Five-year-old Morse Micro is a microprocessor manufacturer based in Sydney. Founders Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, who developed the Wi-Fi chips inside billions of phonesco-founded the company with Prof. Neil Weste, one of the original Wi-Fi inventors.

The Morse Micro WiFi chip uses a lower frequency than traditional WiFi which gives you more than 10x traditional WiFi and lets you transmit through walls and floors, connecting far-flung devices across residential, retail, office park, campus, warehouse and factory environments.

Wi-Fi HaLow Advantages versus traditional Wi-Fi

Distance:

Wi-Fi HaLow can reach upt0 to 1000m, more than ten times further than traditional Wi-Fi without the use of network extenders or cellular data plans.

Cameras that are powered by batteries can be placed in more convenient positions outside of a home or garage. Whether the device is indoors or out in the garden, lighting and security systems can be controlled from a single access point.

Power:

Wi-Fi HaLow uses a lot less power than standard Wi-Fi which makes it ideal for mobile or battery-powered devices.

Penetration:

The improved reach of Wi-Fi HaLow through building walls and floors reduces the frustration of poor signal that affects traditional Wi-Fi products.

Bandwidth:

Wi-Fi HaLow can automatically scale bandwidth based on signal quality and distance from the access point.

The bandwidths supported range from 150Kbps to 40Mbps.

Security:

The Morse Micro WiFi chip includes the most recent Wi-Fi authentication (WPA2/WPA3) and traffic encryption specifications.

Morse Microdevices also include unique device ID technology, which enables encrypted and signed data to be sent across IPv6 networks to trusted platforms.

Network Capacity:

A single Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point can host up to 8,191 devices — which means it can cover every light bulb, door lock, window shade, thermostat, hot H2O boiler, refrigerator, smoke detector, switch, solar panel, camera, car charger, and every other smart house gadget or thousands of devices in a warehouse or industrial campus.

Wi-Fi HaLow in retail

Store managers can use WiFi HaLow for new retail technology including digital signs, electronic shelf labels, portable scanners, smart tags, smart lighting, and cameras.

Wi-Fi HaLow in logistics & asset management

A large warehouse’s network infrastructure must provide enough bandwidth and capacity for all of the devices on-site. Installing traditional Wi-Fi networks in a large warehouse means installing and cabling up dozens of WiFi Access Points, Morse Micro’s WiFi HaLow chip provides far more devices on a network with longer range and less access points.

Wi-Fi HaLow for access control systems

The security of a resource or facility and its occupants is ensured through access control systems. Wi-Fi HaLow can simplify the complexity and cost of a project, whether it’s a single smart door lock for home or hundreds of doors in a large hotel or business.

The security system design takes into account obvious points of entry, potential dangers, and the constantly changing credentials for users inside and outside the defined space.

Wi-Fi HaLow in industrial controls

Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) can enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in factories, warehouses, and other industrial settings. Thousands of battery-powered sensors and actuators can be safely connected to a single Access Point using Wi-Fi HaLow (AP).

“As a co-chair of the Wi-Fi HaLow Task Group, Morse Micro is actively promoting Wi-Fi Alliance certification and progressing in the HaLow certification program.

About

Morse Micro is headquartered in Australia and with offices in China, India, and the United States, provides Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the whole IoT ecosystem, from home devices to surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices and is backed by investors Main Sequence Ventures, Ray Stata, Blackbird Ventures, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Angel Investor Rayn Ong and Atlassian Billionaire Scott Farquhar and Kim Jackson’s investment vehicle Skip Capital and Right Click Capital.

