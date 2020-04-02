Big businesses shouldn’t use COVID-19 as “excuse” not to pay

“That’s why it’s so important for big businesses to step up and pay on time or reduce payment times.
“We know that by paying small businesses on time, the whole economy benefits.
“Both our Payment Times Inquiry and our Insolvency Practices Inquiry show that cash flow is the leading cause of insolvency.
“It’s been so encouraging to see some big Australian businesses such as Telstra, BHP, Rio Tinto and more recently Woolworths, commit to faster payment times and there’s no reason why others can’t adopt the same practices.
“Any small business experiencing issues with payment times are encouraged to contact my office for assistance.”
