RBA cuts rate to record low and commences QE

The Reserve Bank has cut the interest rate to a record-low 0.25 per cent in an historic suite of economic support to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
The widely anticipated emergency rate cut means the central bank has also pulled the trigger on its first-ever quantitative easing program in a bid to boost cash supply and encourage lending and investment.
A key plank of the RBA’s support package is the creation of a $90 billion lending facility to banks for small and medium businesses, adding to a $15 billion loan scheme for small and medium lenders also announced by federal government on Thursday.
The RBA had already reduced the cash rate to 0.5 per cent at its regular board meeting this month to buttress the nation amid rising fears of a coronavirus-induced recession.
The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell has requested government support for Australia’s small business sector, including the nation’s 1.4 million sole traders.
In Australia, we are now confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and small businesses in particular have been badly impacted. It is important – more now than ever – for small businesses to improve their cashflow.
