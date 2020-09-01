Changes to NSW Victorian border closure to assist local businesses

Key changes will be made to ease restrictions on the NSW Victorian border to help residents and local businesses operate as Victoria continues to battle COVID-19.
A single border region will be reinstated that extends to around 50 kilometres on either side of the border.
The new border region and ‘border region resident’ permit will come into effect at 12:01am on Friday, 4 September.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked the patience of border communities and said the NSW Government was pleased to make these changes given the reduced risk of community transmission in regional Victoria.
“We are working hard to reduce the angst and frustration caused by this border closure,” Premier Berejiklian said.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro said making adjustments to restrictions will provide more freedom to those living on both sides of the southern border.
“Last week I travelled to the southern border town of Albury-Wodonga to meet with business owners and families along with the education, health, construction, and social services industries who have been disaffected by the border closure,” the Deputy Premier said.
“In listening to the community it was immediately clear that we needed to make some changes, which included extending mobility within the 50 kilometre border region, and today the NSW Government is doing exactly that.”
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said it’s important for the border communities to have greater mobility.
“Our border communities have been challenged by events of the past two months. I am pleased that the Premier and Government have listened and responded to concerns,” Mr Clancy said.
