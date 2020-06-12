Dynamic Business Cadet Journalist Positions – Applications now open

By Loren Webb

Cadet journalist jobs are available at Dynamic Business, with applications now open for two part-time roles. The job description and details on how to apply are listed below.

DynamicBusiness.com.au

Dynamic Business is expanding our editorial team as we enter an exciting time of growth. We are hiring two cadet journalists to join the editorial team on a part-time basis, working two and a half days per week.

An interest in business and entrepreneurship is essential, as well as a true passion for journalism and writing engaging stories that deliver value to readers.

The team must turn articles around quickly and liaise with multiple contacts, so excellent organisational skills, communication skills, and the ability to work under tight deadlines are necessary.

Applications

We value diversity and equal opportunity, so we don’t want you to tell us what school or University you attended, how old you are, we don’t want to know where you live or your background.

We invite you to submit a piece of writing, rather than your resume. We will evaluate you on your interests, passion, readability, how opinionated you are, your ability to express your opinion and entertain, in short, your capability not your demographic.

One exception, if you are proud of any of the following please add a note;

Topped your class or year at any level;

Won an award at School, TAFE, College or University;

Received a professional or societal award;

If you compete in hackathons, challenges or any of the Olympiads;

or are a competitive sports/gaming/ person in any field.

Your article should detail what you believe is the biggest issue facing Australian business. It should meet the following requirements:

Make us go wow

Your choice of length

Engaging headline

Written for Business readers

Clear topic and angle

Can include quotes, reports, research, interviews – this is up to you

Separately please provide one suggestion of the most critical thing we can do to improve DynamicBusiness.com.au. Don’t be shy about this, we want your opinion.

Type: Cadet position, Employee, Part-time (2.5 days per week), Permanent, Remote (WFH)

Reporting to: Editor

Pay: Award

We don’t care when or where you work as long as you can communicate with the team (who operate on multiple time zones) and deliver stories on time.

Please fill out the form below to apply. We will contact candidates of interest when the deadline closes.

Deadline for submissions: Friday 19th June

Note: We will not publish your submitted work without your permission. This article is only for evaluating your cadet journalist application.

About the publication

Dynamic Business is an online publication for Australian business, covering news, commentary and analysis across a range of topics such as technology, finance and leadership.

Founded in 1995, the Dynamic Business name is well-known within the business media space for providing support, knowledge and inspiration to business leaders and founders.

As well as writing daily articles covering the hot topics and trends, we also host a business podcast, facilitate webinars and run annual entrepreneur awards.

